Canara Bank announces credit support for borrowers affected by COVID-19
Bengaluru: Canara Bank has announced credit support for all its borrowers who have been affected by the COVID-19.
The Canara Credit Support is extended as a quick and hassle-free loan to overcome temporary liquidity mismatches for payment of statutory dues, salary/wages/electricity bill, rent etc., the bank said in a statement.
The bank has since sanctioned nearly six lakh loans amounting to Rs 4300 crore under agriculture, SHGs and retail categories, it said.
It has employed various strategies like SMS, call centres, emails and personal calls to reach out to the eligible borrowers to explain the facility in order to sanction the loan.
The bank said it has also sanctioned more than Rs 60,000 crore of advances to corporates and MSMEs from March 2020 till date.
Canara Bank's MD and CEO, L V Prabhakar, said: We are sure that once the lockdown is completely lifted, our customers would be able to avail the sanctioned facilities to the full extent and improve their business.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus Updates: Will try to resume international...23 May 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Coronavirus: Bihar enters top ten, Kerala reports its...23 May 2020 7:29 AM GMT
WhatsApp beta adds QR codes for easy contact sharing23 May 2020 6:37 AM GMT
Cyclone Amphan Updates: Due to storm, won't be able to...23 May 2020 6:34 AM GMT
600 affected by Assam floods; new norms for relief camps due ...23 May 2020 6:30 AM GMT