Cairn's Mangala oilfield enters 13th yr of output

New Delhi: Scottish firm Cairn Energy-discovered Mangala oilfield in Rajasthan has completed 12 straight years of production, producing more than 473 million stock barrels of oil.

Mangala oilfield was discovered by Cairn in 2004. The field was put to production on August 29, 2009. In December 2011, Cairn sold the India business to billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta group.

"Discovered in 2004, the field was the largest global discovery of the year and India's largest onshore discovery in 25 years. Since first oil on August 29, 2009, Mangala field has produced more than 473 mmstb as of July 2021," Vedanta said in a statement.

Cairn Oil and Gas, which is a division of BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd, contributes about 25 per cent of India's domestic crude oil production - majority coming from the company's Rajasthan block that is spread across 3,111 square kilometers.

"Production from Mangala, and its sister fields Bhagyam and Aishwariya, has contributed USD 19 billion to the national and state exchequer as on FY'21," the statement said. "The cumulative production from the block has crossed 600 million barrels of oil equivalent."

The statement quoted Harish Choudhary, Revenue Minister in the Government of Rajasthan, as saying that there has been visible socio-economic transformation in the landscape of western Rajasthan since the discovery.

"The region now produces over 150,000 barrels of crude oil every day, with the district of Barmer registering a 650 per cent increase in per capita income," he was quoted as saying.