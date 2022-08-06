Bunds created in Bhatti Mines reserve forest area to collect rainwater
New Delhi: The Delhi government has created bunds in the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area to collect rainwater and pump it into mined-out pits for groundwater recharge.
"The rainwater collected in the bunds is being pumped into the deep pits in the Bhatti Mines. It will serve the dual
purpose of water storage and groundwater recharge apart from addressing the menace of waterlogging," Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena tweeted.
The lieutenant governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighbouring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.
He had asked officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the
catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.
