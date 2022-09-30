Bumrah ruled out of T20 WC due to back stress fracture

New Delhi: India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, dealing a massive blow to team's chances at the ICC flagship event starting next month in Australia. A BCCI official told PTI that Bumrah will be forced out of action for six months due to the back injury.

"Bumrah is not going to play the T20 World Cup for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Stress fracture is a tiny crack in the bone, caused by overuse and is common in sports persons. When stress reaction (bone bruise) goes undetected for a considerable time, it develops into stress fracture. Almost 50 per cent of sports injuries are caused by stress fractures.

Back stress fractures do not require surgery but a lot of time to heal. Rest is best solution to treat stress fractures.

It is understood that either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami could replace Bumrah in the main squad. Both were named as stand-by players for the prestigious tournament by the BCCI.

Bumrah, who played the second and third T20 against Australia, had travelled with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series-opener against South Africa but left for Bengaluru to be at National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation. The 28-year-old fast bowler is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

The Indian team is already looking unsettled at the moment and Bumrah's injury has only compounded the woes for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

"Losing Bumrah and Jadeja will be huge for India. We didn't expect that things will pan out as they have. He was rested for the Asia Cup precisely to manage his workload management. Now it remains a question if he was even fit enough to play the Australia series," the senior official said. Many senior players have been given adequate rest, keeping in mind their workload.

What is more interesting is the fact that Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022 apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

"That's not a lot of cricket, considering that he was rested for Asia Cup, West Indies tour and also some of the bilateral cricket played in India. That's a lot of rest.

"As of now he is at the NCA and the rehab will be a long and arduous one. Yes, World T20 is important but he is still young and India's biggest bowling asset. You can't take risk with him," the official said.

Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.