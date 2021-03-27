Bulls take Sensex up 568 points; Nifty above 14.5K

Mumbai: Equity indices ratcheted higher on Friday after two sessions of heavy losses as investors snapped up recently-battered banking and finance stocks in lockstep with a rebound in global markets.



The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent to finish at 49,008.50. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty cimbed 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.

Bajaj Finance led the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 4.49 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Titan, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Nestle India.

The HDFC twins accounted for most of the index's gains.

Tata group stocks rallied after the Supreme Court set aside the NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Maruti were the laggards, dropping up to 0.97 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex declined 849.74 points or 1.70 per cent, while the Nifty fell 236.70 points or 1.60 per cent.

All sectoral indices ended on a positive note, with BSE metal, consumer durables, telecom, basic materials, FMCG and realty surging as much as 3.49 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices spurted up to 1.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 2.05 per cent to $ 63.22 per barrel amid reports that the process to free the giant cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal may take weeks.

The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 11 paise higher at 72.51 against the US dollar, supported by positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.