Bulls take a break as equity benchmarks decline over 1%

Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex nursed losses on Friday as investors pocketed gains after a five-session winning streak amid a bearish trend overseas.



A depreciating rupee and foreign fund outflows further soured risk sentiment, traders said.

The 30-share gauge, which had started the trade on a firm note, soon gave up all the gains and finally ended 651.85 points or 1.08 per cent lower at 59,646.15.

The broader NSE Nifty snapped its eight-day rally to close at 17,758.45, down 198.05 points or 1.10 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 3.82 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, SBI, NTPC, Maruti, Reliance Industries and HUL.

Only three counters managed to close in the green — Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and TCS, climbing up to 2.20 per cent.

In the holiday-shortened week, the Sensex rose 183.37 points or 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty gained 60.30 points or 0.34 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 1.27 per cent and the smallcap index shed 0.93 per cent.

Sectorally, BSE realty fell by 2.14 per cent, followed by metal (1.84 per cent), FMCG (1.24 per cent), finance (1.63 per cent), oil & gas (1.62 per cent) and bank (1.61 per cent).

Utilities, capital goods, power and teck were the gainers.

In Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo ended lower, while Hong Kong settled in the green.

Stock markets in Europe were trading mostly lower during mid-session deals. Wall Street had ended higher on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.38 per cent lower at $95.25 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 20 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday amid a strengthening greenback overseas.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net sellers after many days, offloading shares worth Rs 1,706 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.