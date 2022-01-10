Bullish markets propel Sensex to 651 pts, Nifty rises over 18K

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex shot up over 650 points to surge past the 60,000-level while the NSE Nifty settled above 18,000 on Monday as participants showed keen interest in IT and financial shares ahead of the Q3 earnings season.



Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark hit the day's high of 60,427.36, before ending at 60,395.63, higher by 650.98 points or

1.09 per cent.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 190.60 points or 1.07 per cent to settle at 18,003.30.

On the Sensex chart, Titan, Maruti, SBI, L&T, HDFC and Kotak Bank emerged as prominent gainers, advancing as much as 3.29 per cent.

In contrast, Wipro, Nestle India, Asian Paints and PowerGrid were among the major laggards, shedding up to 2.47 per cent.

Market breadth was positive, with 20 of the 30 Sensex counters posting gains.

Analysts said the Q3 corporate results announcements starting this week from the IT majors and HDFC Bank are likely to set the trend for the crucial tech and banking segments.

Sectorally, BSE capital goods, realty, industrials, banking, auto and finance rose as much as 2.25 per cent. In the broader market, BSE smallcap index outperformed the benchmark, rising 1.19 per cent. Midcap and largecap indices underperformed the Sensex.

Global equities were mixed as investors awaited key US inflation data later this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Shanghai closed in the green, while Tokyo and Seoul

finished lower. Bourses in Europe were largely in the negative zone in afternoon trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.51 per cent higher at $82.17 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they bought shares worth Rs 496.27 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.