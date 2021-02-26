Bullish markets propel Sensex beyond 51K mark, Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

Mumbai: The Sensex surged past 51,000 points while the Nifty reclaimed the 15,000-mark on Thursday as indices darted up for the third straight session amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts and bullish global equities.

A whopping increase in FPI inflows also boosted risk appetite, traders said. Foreign institutional investors purchased shares worth a net Rs 28,739.17 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex spurted 257.62 points or 0.51 per cent to finish at 51,039.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 115.35 points or 0.77 per cent to 15,097.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 4.66 per cent, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries advanced 3.84 per cent, accounting for the lion's share of the benchmark's gains.

Axis Bank jumped 2.94 per cent after regulator Irdai approved the lender's stake buy in Max Life Insurance.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, L&T, Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC were among the major laggards, slipping up to 2.10 per cent.

BSE energy, oil and gas, metal, utilities, basic materials, power and realty indices rallied up to 3.92 per cent, while FMCG and capital goods indices closed lower. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices surged up to 1.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 per cent higher at $66.51 per barrel. The Indian rupee ended 8 paise lower at 72.43 against the US dollar, weighed down by the spike in global crude oil prices.