Bullish indices on new highs as auto, power stocks shine

Mumbai: Equity gauges Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday climbed to new record highs, stretching their winning run to the fifth consecutive session, as investors continued to lap up auto, power and infra shares.

After scaling a lifetime intraday high of 60,836.63 during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 452.74 points or 0.75 per cent higher at 60,737.05 - its all-time closing high.

Similarly, the Nifty rallied 169.80 points or 0.94 per cent to a new closing peak of 18,161.75. It also touched an intra-day record of 18,197.80.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, zooming over 5 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, ITC, L&T, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Titan. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki, HUL, Nestle India, Axis Bank and SBI were among the laggards.

Helped by the ongoing rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies has reached a fresh record high of Rs 2,70,73,296.03 crore on Wednesday.

Sectorally, BSE auto, utilities, momentum, industrials and power indices rallied up to 3.46 per cent, while realty index ended in the red.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices surged up to 1.56 per cent.

Sustained rebound in financials and Reliance Industries supported broader indices.

Tata Group stocks were in focus especially Tata Motors after company announced $1 billion investment from TPG in Electric Vehicle division valuing EV business strong at $9.1 billion.