Budget allocation to coal ministry reduced by 5%
New Delhi: The Budget allocation for the coal ministry has registered a decline of 5.4 per cent to Rs 882.61 crore in 2020-21, from Rs 933.60 crore in 2019-20. The decline has been over the revised estimates of the 2019-20 Budget, according to Budget documents.
While the expenditure was at Rs 1,159.05 crore for 2019-20, in case of 2018-19 (actual) it was Rs 708.34 crore, it added.
The bulk of increase in the Budget allocation for 2020-21, was towards central sector schemes -- the schemes that are entirely and directly funded and executed by the central government. The expenditure budget of Rs 882.61 crore in the 2020-21, includes Rs 819.98 crore on central sector schemes/projects and Rs 22.35 crore on Coal Mines Pension Scheme.
