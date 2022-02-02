Budget 2022 lays foundation for open and digitised India: Bizmen in Bengal laud FM

KOLKATA: The business community in Bengal has appreciated the Union Budget 2022, which was tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.



Commenting on the Union Budget, Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, said: "The Budget is not only impressive but also pro-economy and pro-nation. A huge emphasis has been laid on investments, infrastructure, and 'suvidha' to the common man. It is a furtherance of the simplification of rules and ease of doing business. Growth has been prioritised with a stable tax regime. Fiscal deficit at 6.9 per cent is in line with expectation. Focus on Infrastructure is well-appreciated. Government Capex, which goes up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore, shows intent. There are many pointers, which show the Finance Minister's desire to propel investments, to create infrastructure, to create jobs. She is sensitive to the requirements of the 'Aam Aadmi.' It's a Budget, which lays the foundation for an open and digitised India."

Vivek Lohia, Director, Jupiter Wagons & Chairman, National Council for Railways, ASSOCHAM said: "Gati Shakti was the limelight of this year's Union Budget, and rightly so, as it's one of the integral pillars of growth for India. With strong government intervention along with private investments, the railway industry will largely benefit from this plan. We can expect the cargo handling capacity of railways to increase to 1600 MT by the year 2024-25, which will also accelerate the construction of two dedicated freight corridors. Furthermore, the government's plan to set up 400 Vande Bharat trains and 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals within the next 3 years along with building metro systems at scale, will add impetus to the development of the sector."

"Backed by robust revenue collection and mass vaccination drive, this Budget is an exercise in continuity and renewed stress on infrastructure and inclusive growth. Budget 2022-23 aims for a long-term commitment towards sustainable development riding on the pillars of Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Climate Action, Energy Transition, Exports Push and Digital Economy," said Abraham Stephanos, president of Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.