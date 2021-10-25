BTS virtually connects with ARMY during latest concert

It is said time flies when you are having fun and that is what happened when South Korean music sensation 'BTS' recently connected with their fan group, ARMY from around the globe through their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' concert.

The virtual show, which ran for about two-and-a-half hours, was live-streamed from Seoul's Olympic Stadium via 'VenewLive'.

The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - performed a setlist of 24 songs, ranging from their early hits 'Save Me', 'I Need You' to their latest 'Butter' and 'Permission to Dance'.

Several large LED screens were put up at the stadium which allowed the audience to enjoy computer-generated visual effects and pictures on their electronic devices from the comfort of their homes.

A multi-view live streaming service was also available for the viewers to choose and watch the concert from six different angles in real-time.

"Tonight, although we cannot see you, I'm glad that you can see us," said Jungkook after they performed their first set comprising 'On', 'Burning Up (Fire)' and 'Dope'.

"It has been a long time and it is a bit exhausting," said group leader RM, to which Jungkook replied, "I'm just happy rather than feeling exhausted."

Jungkook, who has held two concerts - once when he rang in his 24th birthday in September - on 'V Live' app for fans in the last few months, said being back on stage with fellow group members was 'so much more fun than that'.

Ahead of the show, BTS' label 'BigHit Music' released a statement on global fan community platform 'Weverse' that V will participate in the concert 'while seated and without choreography' as the member was advised by doctors to refrain from vigorous movement following experiencing pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal on October 24.

V assured the audience that he was feeling fine and urged them to enjoy the show.

"While preparing for the show, I made a mistake. ARMY, you do not have to worry about me," he said as he sat on a chair on the side of the stage.

The highlight of the concert was when 'BTS' performed the jazz versions of English singles 'Dynamite' transitioning into 'Butter' accompanied by a live orchestra.