BSNL to test Indian telecom gears before letting manufacturers bid for 4G tender

New Delhi: State-run telecom firm BSNL will test the quality of Indian telecom equipment before letting indigenous manufacturers participate in the 4G tender to be floated by the company, according to a notice of the company.

BSNL had floated a 4G tender worth Rs 9,300 crore for procurement of telecom equipment in March but was cancelled later due to multiple reasons, including allegation from Indian companies that the state-run firm project does not comply with preferential market access norms and is inclined towards foreign companies.

The company now plans to float a tender for procuring equipment for 57,000 sites for 4G services but exact details will be shared in the tender document.

"To ascertain eligibility of bidders in the upcoming 4G tender of BSNL keeping in consideration the spirit of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...to promote indigenous manufacturing of telecom sector, BSNL invites proposal though ...expression of interest for prior registration/proof of concept from Indian companies interested in participating in the BSNL's upcoming 4G tender..." the EoI said.

BSNL employees have criticised the government for forcing the company to purchase telecom equipment from Indian companies and called their equipment

sub-standard.