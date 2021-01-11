BSNL, MTNL turn EBITDA positive in H1 FY21, says Department of Telecom

New Delhi: State-owned telecom companies BSNL and MTNL turned EBITDA positive in the first half of financial year 2020-21, DoT said on Monday.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) also said that the process for spectrum allocation for 4G services to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on pan-India basis, including Delhi and Mumbai, has been initiated and funds have been provisioned in FY2020-21.

Summing up the developments in the sector in its year-end review for 2020, the DoT in a release said that overall 92,956 employees of both the public sector companies (PSUs) who opted for Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) have retired on January 31, 2020.

"The salary expenditure in BSNL and MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd) has reduced by around 50 per cent (about Rs 600 crore per month) and 75 per cent (about Rs 140 crore per month), respectively. EBIDTA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) have become positive in first half of FY 2020-21 in both BSNL and MTNL," it said.

Put simply, EBITDA is a measure of a company's operational performance.

Further, sovereign guarantee of Rs 15,000 crore has been extended to BSNL/MTNL. They have raised the funds from the market to restructure existing high-cost debt.

The comprehensive revival plan drawn up for the two ailing telecom corporations included multiple measures including reduction of staff cost through VRS, allotment of spectrum for 4G services, monetisation of land/building, tower and fiber assets of BSNL and MTNL, debt restructuring through sovereign guarantee bond and in-principle approval of merger of BSNL and MTNL.

On the department-led initiatives around management of COVID-19 pandemic, it said Quarantine Alert System was developed for in-house monitoring and management of quarantine geo-fence, and the system has been used by 18 states and union territories (UTs) so far.

"It has handled approximately 27 lakh targets (identified Covid +ve or quarantined person) and generated more than 18.30 crore quarantine breach alerts," it said.