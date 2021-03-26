BSNL, MTNL to get spectrum for 5G without participating in auction

New Delhi: The government will administratively allocate spectrum to telecom public sector units BSNL and MTNL for 5G and future services, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad informed Parliament on Thursday. He said allocation of spectrum to BSNL and MTNL will be done on the same principle as proposed for allotment of spectrum for 4G services.

"Government also approved to administratively allot spectrum for providing 5G services to BSNL/MTNL, spectrum for maintaining current operations and future services on the same principle as proposed for allotment of spectrum for 4G services," Prasad said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

5G services are yet to start in India. Prasad said the govt has allocated funds of Rs 24,084 crore for spectrum for 4G services in 2021-22 and BSNL invited an EoI on January 1 for prior registration and proof of concept for its 4G tender.