BSNL appoints Madhu Arora as CGM (Telecom) West Bengal

Kolkata: Madhu Arora, ITS (Indian Telecom Services) 1986 Batch, has taken over as Chief General Manager (Telecom) of BSNL West Bengal Circle. Prior to this, she was posted as Principal General Manager (Mobile Operations), BSNL Corporate Office, Delhi. Madhu Arora graduated with BE (Electronics & Communication) from Delhi College of Engineeringin 1986. Thereafter she has done MBA from the University of Queensland, Australia in the year 2000 and also completed LLB from the law Faculty, Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. She is the topper of ITS 1986 Batch. Arora has diverse and rich experience of handling a number of other challenging assignments successfully. She was Director (PSU) in Department of Telecom.

