BSE Sensex falls 129 points; Nifty dips below 11,100 mark

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks nursed losses for the third session on the trot on Friday, weighed by profit-booking in market heavyweight Reliance Industries amid weak global cues.

The BSE Sensex ended 129.18 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 37,606.89 after a choppy session. Similarly, the NSE Nifty fell 28.70 points or 0.26 per cent to finish at 11,073.45.

During the week, the Sensex fell 522.01 points or 1.36 per cent, while the Nifty declined 120.70 points or 1.07 per cent.

Reliance Industries was the top loser on the Sensex chart in Friday's session, shedding 1.98 per cent, as investors began booking profits at higher levels.

HDFC Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement were among the other laggards.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, SBI, HCL Tech, M&M and Axis Bank finished among the gainers, spurting up to 4.27 per cent.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.51 per cent higher at $ 43.47 per barrel. On currency front rupee settled 3 paise higher at 74.81 against the US dollar.