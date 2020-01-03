BSE equity derivatives volume scales past Rs 3,000 crore

Mumbai: The Sensex futures and options scaled a new record with its turnover crossing the Rs 3,000-crore mark on Friday, the premier bourse said. The equity derivatives have been gaining momentum after the interoperability implementation by the nation's oldest exchange, which launched a liquidity enhancement scheme in equity derivatives and a revised scheme was applicable last November. The BSE was established in 1875 making it the oldest in Asia now the world's fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 micro-seconds.