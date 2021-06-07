BSE crosses milestone of 7 crore users

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE on Monday crossed the milestone of seven crore registered users based on Unique Client Code amid the Covid pandemic.

The journey from 6 crore to 7 crore users took just 139 days, as compared to 241, 652 and 939 days needed for the previous milestones of 6 crore, 5 crore and 4 crore, respectively, the BSE said in a statement. Of the 7 crore users, 38 per cent fall in the 30-40 age bracket, followed by 24 per cent in 20-30 and 13 per cent in the 40-50 age bracket.

The growth has been fuelled by tech-savvy young users, with an age profile of 20-40, who contributed 82 lakh of the 1 crore user additions from 6 crore to 7 crore, the exchange said.

"This milestone is a testament to BSE efforts to bring more investors especially from the retail side on the exchange platform. BSE remains confident that to leverage its increasing reach and capacity for delivery of a wider range of financial products including mutual funds, insurance and so on," Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of BSE said.

In terms of states, Maharashtra and Gujarat lead in terms of investors with a share of 21.5 per cent and 12.3 per cent of the total 7 crore investors, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 7.5 per cent and Karnataka & Tamil Nadu at 6.1 per cent each.