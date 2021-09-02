BPCL's chatbot 'URJA' enhances digital experience of customers

New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announces the launch of 'Urja', an intelligent virtual assistant with AI/NLP (Natural Language Processing) capabilities and trained on more than 600 use cases. With the objective of making BPCL's customer interface comprehensive & integrated digitally, Urja, the Chatbot is now available on the company website for any queries for both B2B & B2C. The virtual assistant is designed to deliver a seamless self-service experience and enable faster resolution of consumer queries /issues.

BPCL has initiated "Project Anubhav" with an objective of delivering to its vast retail (B2C) and commercial (B2B) customer base a consistent superior and unified experience of BPCL across multiple touchpoints. Under Project Anubhav, Urja represents an integrated communication platform that connects all BPCL communication to any channel, unifying all customer touch points with a single and cohesive voice.

After a successful 6 month pilot on WhatsApp for enabling LPG bookings; Urja today speaks in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and Assamese). Over 45 per cent of the conversations with Urja are in the non-English languages ensuring inclusiveness for all types of customers of BPCL.

BPCL has domestic LPG customer base of 8.5 crores plus customers across the country, served by more than 6000 distributors.

With over 19000 petrol pumps spreads across the country, BPCL today serves approx. 30 per cent of the fuelling requirement of the country. In addition, BPCL also services 12 lakh+ B2B customers for their fuel, lubricants and gas requirements across industries. URJA plays a vital role to answer & provide solutions for consumer's queries & requirements with its Artificial Intelligence.

BPCLs core values include customer centricity, customer focus. Commenting on this initiative Arun Kumar Singh, Director Marketing, said "We at BPCL always work hard for welfare of our customers and towards growth of the nation innovatively and efficiently. Through our 'Urja' chatbot we aim at providing an entirely new experience for our consumers and creating an AI based virtual assistant for availing key services and to provide real time resolution of queries."