BPCL wraps up data room after govt puts off privatisation
New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has discontinued all activities associated with the disinvestment of the company after the government dropped plans to privatise the firm for now.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said the government has through a letter dated June 3, 2022, called off the present tender to sell its entire 53 per cent stake in the
company.
"Accordingly, all the activities in connection with the disinvestment including the data room are being discontinued," the firm said.
The move by the central government to call off the expression of interest (EoI) followed two out of the three bidders walking out.
BPCL had in April last year opened a virtual data room, mostly containing financial information on the company, for the qualified bidders signing Confidentiality Undertaking (CU).
A 'Clean Data Room' containing commercially sensitive information on the firm subject to their signing an additional confidentiality agreement was also opened for bidders.
Bidders which included mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas were also allowed physical inspection of assets such as refineries and depots as part of the due diligence process.
The government was to seek financial bids once bidders completed due diligence and the terms and conditions of the share purchase agreement (SPA) were negotiated.
But that stage was never reached. BPCL had in an earnings call with investors on February 2, 2022, stated that no bidder had visited the firm's premises in the previous quarter (October-December 2021).
The data room access for due diligence was available for a period of around 8 weeks.
Calling off the bid process, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had stated that multiple pandemic waves and geopolitical situations impacted sectors around the world, especially the oil and gas
industry.
"Owing to prevailing conditions in the global energy markets, the majority of QIPs (qualified interested parties) have expressed their inability to continue in the current process of disinvestment of BPCL," it had said last month.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT
Sunil Chhetri brace sinks Cambodia as Indian team begins campaign with ...8 Jun 2022 6:42 PM GMT
Raducanu leaves Wimbledon warm-up tournament with injury8 Jun 2022 6:42 PM GMT