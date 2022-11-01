BPCL: VR Krishna Gupta takes over additional charge of C&MD

Mumbai: Vetsa Rama Krishna Gupta on Tuesday took over the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) – a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company – on superannuation of Arun Kumar Singh on Monday. With an illustrious career spanning over 24 years at BPCL, in various Finance roles, Gupta is Director (Finance) in the company and holds the additional charge of Director (HR). Gupta joined BPCL in August 1998 and has a well-rounded experience across Finance functions covering Commercial Finance, Corporate Accounts, Risk Management, Business plan, Budgeting, Treasury operations, etc. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1998 batch) and a Bachelor of Commerce.

