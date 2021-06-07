BPCL to set up super absorbent polymer plant at Kochi with own technology

Kochi: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation is setting up a 50,000 metric tonne per annum super absorbent polymer plant at the Kochi Refinery, the technology for which was developed in-house.

In the first phase of the proposed plant, the company will have a 200 metric tonne capacity plant by October and the feedstock will be supplied by the adjoining refinery. Capacity will be augmented in stages and will come up at a different location that will be identified later, P Ravitej, executive director, refineries, BPCL, saidthis evening.

Super absorbent polymers, currently imported, are niche petrochemical ingredients used in various hygiene products such as diapers and other incontinence products. Ravitej said the plant will help the country save foreign exchange worth Rs 1,000 crore as it will help cut down on imports.

"Our engineers and researchers have worked four years on this project and finally mastered this technology," he said. Asked whether this is part of the upcoming propylene derivatives petrochemical complex, he answered in the negative. This plant will use the acrylic acid from the recently commissioned Rs 6,000-crore propylene derivatives petrochemical complex at the Kochi Refinery, as the feedstock, he explained.