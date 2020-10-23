BPCL to launch two high-end lube variants next week

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), which controls around 12 per cent of the lubes market with its Mak-branded lubricants, will next week launch two high-grade synthetic lubes for premium cars and bikes.

BPCL sells around 3.3 lakh tonnes of lubes under the main brand of Mak annually, which is worth around Rs 3,000 crore in terms of value. The company is launching Mak Titanium CK4, which is an ultra-low emission diesel engine lube for BS-VI cars, and Mak BlazeSynth for high-end bikes, the company said adding that these lubes are fully synthetic.

"We are launching Mak Titanium for high-end cars and Mak BlazeSynth for high-end two-wheelers next week. While both products have been successfully piloted in a few markets like Delhi-NCR, its nationwide commercial launch is slated for next week," BPCL Executive Director In-Charge (Lubes Business) Santosh Kumar told PTI on Friday.

The auto industry has been witnessing dynamic changes in the past two decades, leading to the launch of more fuel-efficient engines maximising performance and adhering to newer emission norms. Such advancements demand changes in lubricant formulations as wells the new Mak labels reflect this, he said. "For the modern higher capacity motorcycles, we are launching Mak BlazeSynth, which is a fully synthetic lube, offering high oxidation stability that inhibits oil degradation at elevated temperatures and reduce engine deposits, resulting in better engine performance," he said.