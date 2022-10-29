BPCL recognised as country's most sustainable oil & gas company

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company has once again achieved the No.1 rank in Indian oil and gas sector for its sustainability performance in the 2022 edition of the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) rankings.

This is the 3rd consecutive year that BPCL is at the top of the DJSI Indices in India having achieved a score of 65 percentage points, against an industry average score of 31 which is far better than last year's score of 59 against an industry average score of 39 on DJSI

platform.

This benchmarking is a complete assessment of economic, environmental and social criteria with a strong focus on long-term shareholder value.

BPCL is creating a vibrant ecosystem for green energy transition and realize its aspirations for achieving Net-Zero emissions.

BPCL is proactively taking various initiatives in implementing low-carbon product technologies such as 1G & 2G Bioethanol, Compressed Biogas, Biodiesel, EV charging corridor, Rainwater Harvesting, Addition of plantation using Miyawaki and seed bombing techniques, Solarization of 50 per cent retail outlets by 2025 and increase in renewable energy portfolio with target additions to reach 1 Gigawatt (GW) by 2025, and 10 GW by 2040 Etc.

The firm believes in creating a healthy and sustainable environment, not only for the society, but also to create a safe and secure workplace. BPCL's priority has always been to enhance energy and operational efficiency, improve processes and technologies which helps to reduce the impact on the environment.