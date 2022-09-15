Bourses snap four-day rally amid fears of aggressive interest rate hikes

Mumbai: Sensex slid 224 points and Nifty shed 66 points in volatile trade on Wednesday as fears of high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes halted the four-day rally in the domestic equities amid sluggish global cues.



With global markets awash in red after the US inflation data for August spooked investor sentiments, the 30-share benchmark Sensex and the broader Nifty slipped below the key 60,000 and 18,000 levels, respectively, in the morning trade.

As investors dumped IT, energy and pharma shares, gains in banking scrips helped the market in recovering the lost ground, with Sensex rebounding more than 1,200 points from the early lows to settle at 60,346.97 points.

In comparison to the closing level on Tuesday, which was also the fourth straight session of gains, the key index shed 224.11 points or 0.37 per cent on Wednesday.

Similar trends were witnessed in Nifty, which declined 66.30 points or 0.37 per cent and managed to end the day at 18,003.75 points.

With the higher than expected inflation reported in the US in August, there are now concerns that the US Federal Reserve is likely to go for aggressive rate hikes, pushing global markets into the red.

In a reflection of jittery investor sentiments, the Sensex had plunged 1,150 points to a low of 59,417.12 points while the Nifty declined to a low of 17,771.15 points in early trade on Wednesday.

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 76,196.54 crore on Wednesday, with the market witnessing a sell-off amid rising concerns over possible aggressive interest rate hikes to tame high inflation.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies — which is also an indicator of wealth of investors — tumbled Rs 76,196.54 crore to Rs 2,85,94,997.40 crore.

Among the Sensex constituents, Infosys fell the most by 4.53 per cent while TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, L&T, Wipro, and Reliance were among the major losers.

However, IndusInd, PowerGrid, NTPC, SBI, Kotak Bank and HDFC twins managed to close in the positive territory.

Meanwhile, BSE MidCap index declined 0.10 per cent to 26,225.31 points while the SmallCap index fell 1.6 per cent to 29,892.37 points.

Among sectoral indices, IT index plunged 3.28 per cent, BSE Teck (2.85 per cent), Capital Goods (0.83 per cent), Energy (0.76 per cent), Oil and Gas (0.9 per cent) and realty (0.67 per cent).

On the positive side, BSE Metal surged 1.91 per cent, Bankex (1.28 per cent), Finance (0.93 per cent) and Basic Materials (1.18 per cent).

Overall, 1,843 stocks declined while 1,633 stocks advanced and 135 remain unchanged on BSE.

The US inflation slowed only to 8.3 per cent in August contrary to expectation of a print of 8.1 per cent.

Germany's DAX lost 0.2 per cent, France's CAC 40 gave up 0.3 per cent and the UK's FTSE 10 shed 0.7 per cent.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.8 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2.3 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite index declined 0.8 per cent.

The rupee declined by 35 paise to close at 79.52 against the US currency on Wednesday as higher-than-expected US CPI print resulted in risk-off sentiment among

investors.