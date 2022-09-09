Bourses maintain winning run for 2nd day

Mumbai: Benchmark indices mustered gains for the second straight session on Friday, propelled by continuous foreign fund inflows and a positive trend in global equities.

The 30-share BSE Sensex reclaimed the 60,000-mark in intra-day trade, before losing some ground on profit booking. It finally closed at 59,793.14, up 104.92 points or 0.18 per cent. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty ended higher by 34.60 points or 0.19 per cent at 17,833.35.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of Rs 2,83,03,925.62 crore. In two days, investors' wealth climbed Rs 2,16,603.93 crore.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.32 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, Maruti, SBI, TCS and Wipro.

UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among the laggards, shedding as much as 1.94 per cent.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 989.81 points or 1.68 per cent, while the Nifty gained 293.90 points or 1.67 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge gained 0.18 per cent and the midcap index climbed 0.16 per cent on Friday.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, IT jumped 2.06 per cent, teck 1.59 per cent, bank 0.51 per cent and metal 0.50 per cent. Basic Materials, telecom, utilities and capital goods closed lower.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.73 per cent to $90.69 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the US dollar.