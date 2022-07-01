BORL amalgamates with Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), one of the leading companies in petroleum sector in India, has announced the amalgamation of its subsidiarity refinery Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL), in Bina with itself.

The amalgamation is expected to be mutually beneficial to both companies. BPCL and its group companies have a significant presence in the upstream, refining, and downstream value chain of oil and gas industry while BORL provides product security and logistics advantage in Northern and Central India, through a network of pipelines. Bina Refinery is therefore of strategic importance to BPCL in its efforts to meet the demand for petroleum products in the hinterland.

Additionally a cost optimisation on purchase of crude oil, flexibility in crude feedstock selection, optimisation in production planning /product mix for the refineries are some of the major benefits on crude procurement.

Speaking on the development, Arun Kumar Singh said, "As the energy landscape undergoes massive changes, BPCL has formulated definitive plans to expand its footprints across the energy sector and diversify for future growth and sustainability. With the amalgamation of Bina Refinery we will build the capabilities to compete more effectively and profitably in the fast changing energy marketplace."

Bina Refinery will have an unrestricted access to BPCL's marketing network to evacuate its products. Several renewable energy projects, 1.2 MMTPA Ethylene Cracker Unit and petrochemical infrastructure have been envisaged for the large land parcel, available with Bina Refinery. These projects being cost intensive will get quicker financial closure, after the amalgamation.

Additionally, they will also have access to BPCL's support functions, business processes and talent pool.