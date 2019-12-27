Borkar appointed ED in Vigilance in AAI
New Delhi: Suresh N. Borkar, General Manager–Vigilance, on promotion has been appointed as Executive Director-Vigilance, at Corporate headquarters Airports Authority of India, New Delhi and taken over charge on 20th December 2019.
He has Joined AAI in May 1990 as Electronics officer and served at various airports at various levels in CNS discipline, as Airport Director, and General Manager- Information Technology. He holds Masters Degree in Engineering in the branch of Electronics and Communication.
He also holds I.A.P. degree from ACI/ICAO, Global ACI-ICAO Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme (AMPAP). He has attended various training programme/ workshop/seminars in India and abroad as well as acquired at the relevant Proficiency/ratings on the CNS facilities.
During his tenure as Airport Director, he has
achieved consecutive 3 times Best Airport Awards (ASQ/CSI Survey) i.e for the year 2012, 2013 for Jodhpur Airport and in the year 2014 for Jaipur
Airport.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'No detention centres as long as I'm alive'27 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT
Anti-CAA protests intensify27 Dec 2019 6:29 PM GMT
15 dead as plane with 100 comes down27 Dec 2019 6:28 PM GMT
Internet suspended in 21 UP districts over CAA27 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT
NPR a tax on poor, says Rahul; BJP calls him 'liar of the...27 Dec 2019 6:27 PM GMT