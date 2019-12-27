Borkar appointed ED in Vigilance in AAI

New Delhi: Suresh N. Borkar, General Manager–Vigilance, on promotion has been appointed as Executive Director-Vigilance, at Corporate headquarters Airports Authority of India, New Delhi and taken over charge on 20th December 2019.

He has Joined AAI in May 1990 as Electronics officer and served at various airports at various levels in CNS discipline, as Airport Director, and General Manager- Information Technology. He holds Masters Degree in Engineering in the branch of Electronics and Communication.

He also holds I.A.P. degree from ACI/ICAO, Global ACI-ICAO Airport Management Professional Accreditation Programme (AMPAP). He has attended various training programme/ workshop/seminars in India and abroad as well as acquired at the relevant Proficiency/ratings on the CNS facilities.

During his tenure as Airport Director, he has

achieved consecutive 3 times Best Airport Awards (ASQ/CSI Survey) i.e for the year 2012, 2013 for Jodhpur Airport and in the year 2014 for Jaipur

Airport.