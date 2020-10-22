Boiler foundation of 1320 MW Buxar thermal project laid

SHIMLA: Foundation of First Boiler Infrastructure of 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Plant at Chausa, Buxar, Bihar was laid by Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director of public sector SJVN Limited through video conferencing from Shimla today. He also digitally inaugurated the newly constructed Administrative Building at the project site. During the digital unveiling ceremony, Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) SP Bansal, Director (Finance) AK Singh, Director (Electrical), Sushil Sharma were also present. At the project site, Sanjeev Sood, CEO, SJVN Thermal Private Limited and other senior officers of the company were present.

The project is being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited (STPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN Limited.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the Project is based on Super Critical technology and closed cycle water re-circulation system for zero discharge concepts. He further informed that, the project will have two units of 660 MW each and generate 9828 million units of electricity annually. For these two units two Boiler are being erected. The State Transmission Utility, Bihar has already approved power evacuation system for this project. The estimated cost of the Project is Rs. 10,439 crores at January 2018 price levels.

Nand Lal Sharma further stated that in terms of Power Purchase Agreement the project will provide atleast 85% of power generated to Bihar state. The Project is very crucial for the industrial development of Bihar which would also act as a multiplier for employment generation as the project will result in direct and indirect employment to around 2400 persons.

Sharma told that though the COVID -19 pandemic had greatly impacted construction works worldwide the Project would be completed as per schedule during the year 2023.

SJVN's present installed capacity is 2016.51 MW and projects of 5674 MW are under various stages of development. SJVN has presence in various sectors of energy generation which includes Hydro, Wind & Solar. The company also has presence in the field of Energy Transmission.