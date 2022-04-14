BOI drags Future Retail to insolvency tribunal NCLT

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of India has moved to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking initiation of insolvency proceedings against Future Retail Ltd and a moratorium over the assets of the Kishore Biyani-led debt-ridden firm.

Besides, Bank of India (BOI), the lead banker of a consortium of banks that lent money to Future Retail Ltd (FRL), also suggested the insolvency tribunal appoint Vijay Kumar V Iyer as the interim professional of the company.

Meanwhile FRL, in a regulatory filing, said it has been served and received a copy of the petition and is in the "process of taking legal advice".

In its petition, BOI has said the Future group company has already issued intimation "admitting the default under the payment obligations" of Rs 3,494.56 crore on December 31, 2021, and Rs 5,322.32 crore on March 31, 2022, to its lenders.

"Under the Framework Agreement, the corporate debtor (FRL) was under an obligation to repay certain amounts to the financial creditors and other lenders, however, the corporate debtor defaulted in making these payments," said BOI in its petition copy filed on Wednesday before the Mumbai bench of NCLT.

On January 31, 2022, as per the RBI circular, loans given to FRL had already been "downgraded to NPA" in the books of the financial creditors with effect from November 30, 2020.

BOI requested the NCLT to "admit the present application and pass an order for initiating Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)" against FRL. The lenders have also suggested the name of Vijay Kumar V Iyer as an interim professional for the company. BOI has also requested to "declare a moratorium" against the company in terms of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Earlier, in the day, confirming the development FRL in a regulatory filing said: "BoI has served an advance intimation of filing an application under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the company for default on non-payment of monies due in terms of the Framework Agreement entered into between the company and BoI."

Like other Future Group firms, FRL has also entered into a One-Time Restructuring (OTR) scheme with their respective lenders in terms of the RBI circular dated August 6, 2020, in which a resolution framework for COVID-related stress was announced. According to BOI, FRL in a meeting with its lenders on February 4, 2022, admitted that the "events of default continue to subsist."

BOI's total loan exposure for FRL is Rs 1,441.62 crore and the rest by the other banks of the consortium, which include - Axis Bank, Andhra Bank, State Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and Vijaya Bank.

FRL is part of the Rs 24,713 crore deal announced by Future Group in August 2020, under which it is to sell 19 companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).