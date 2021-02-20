BNCCI conducts education conclave at 33rd Industrial India Trade fair

Kolkata: BNCCI in association with Eastern India's famed Techno India Group(TIG) was privileged to conduct the education conclave at the 33rd Industrial India Trade fair. The theme was "Education for the New Millennium".

BNCCI in association with Techno India Group powerfully supports education in every forum and it feels such a conclave can be a nationwide initiative to endow students with a platform to accept the new changes in the education system. Challenges that have been well accepted and efficiently implemented.

Debashis Sen, the Hon'ble Chairman & MD of HIDCO, Govt. of West Bengal, has graced the occasion as a chief guest as well delivered a motivating speech on Education for the new millennium. "New Town is the new hub for education. Many schools, colleges and universities are being build here. Therefore, this is the perfect place to have an Education Conclave. New Town is the only smart city of Bengal. Perhaps this is the first fair happening here. I request the BNCCI President to have the fair here in permanent basis. Innovation and Skill Development Township is being build up here," said Debashis Sen.

During the Inauguration ceremony JanabFirhad Hakim, Chairperson, Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs, Government of West Bengalhad given a proposal of building a permanent infrastructure in the Fair Ground and said he will request HIDCO to give further assistance to make it a reality. On the occasion in presence of the HIDCO Head on Saturday, Dr. Arpan Mitra, President of Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry has taken up the topic again and requested Shri Debashis Sen to lend a helping hand in building up a permanent infrastructure at the Fair Ground.

Eminent personalities from various walks of life like Shane Calvert, IndrajitLahiri, Dr.SabysachiMitra, BratatiBandhopadhyay& Dr. Kunal Sarkar were present at the Education conclave and their inspiring words have indeed motivated the audience. Dr. Kunal Sarkar, Cardiac Surgeon said, "India being such a densely populated country, we have done pretty well to combat Covid. But India is finding difficult to educate the last 25 per cent of population. In last 70 years we have failed in doing that."

Amit Sarkar, Senior Vice President, Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomed everyone on board and expressed views on conducting such a spectacular event.

Education in the new millennium has been totally based on technology. The emerging scenario of online classes, tutorials, and examinations are on the forefront ever since the pandemic broke out. New innovative methods of learning have been introduced, challenges accepted and

implemented.

The smart method of teaching with modules being uploaded on the online front has become a practice and young learners are being prone to the smart way of learning. Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairman of Techno India Group & Chairperson, Education Standing Committee, BNCCI expressed her view of identifying the challenges ahead in the field of education where TIG as a whole can contribute to the cause of the nation. She has mentioned that every new challenge has to be accepted and implemented wisely in the path of education. She believes that innovation is any change big or small that creates a difference and leaves a mark. She wishes new talents to explore, evolve and empower others with their examples

BNCCI, the oldest indigenous Chamber in India was established on 2nd February 1887. Its history is closely interwoven with India's struggle for independence. It is a pioneer in championing the cause of Indian industries in pre-independent days. It has an immaculate record of service to the business community of the eastern region in particular and India in general spanning over more than a century.

BNCCI actively plays a leading role in policy debates that are at the forefront of the society, economy, and the development of industry, trade & commerce. Over the years, the Chamber has diversified in activities and grown in strength.

TIG has become the forerunner in offering the most advanced courses and identified itself as a leader in the field of unique creation.

TIG's pursuit of excellence is driven by the dreams of its founder Chairman Prof. GoutamRoychowdhury and Co-Chairman Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury who as unique entrepreneurs not only think about the growth of their own enterprise but also the society around them and the very nation they

belong to.