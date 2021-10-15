Bitcoin tops $60K, nears record high on growing US ETF hopes

LONDON/HONG KONG: Bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time in six months on Friday, nearing its record high, as traders grew confident that U.S. regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its futures contracts.

Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first US ETF for bitcoin, whose recent rally has been fuelled in part by anticipation of such a move, which is seen as speeding up the mainstream adoption of digital assets.

Bitcoin , the world's biggest cryptocurrency, rose 4.5 per cent to its highest level since April 17 and was last at $59,030. It has risen by more than half in value since September 20 and is now close to its all-time high of $64,895. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to allow the first US bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

"It is widely expected that Q4 will see significant progress around a bitcoin ETF in the US," Ben Caselin, head of research and strategy at Asia-based cryptocurrency exchange AAX, said.

Friday's moves were spurred, he said, by a tweet from the SEC's investor education office that stated: "Before investing in a fund that holds Bitcoin futures contracts, make sure you carefully weigh the potential risks and benefits."

Several fund managers, including the VanEck Bitcoin Trust, ProShares, Invesco, Valkyrie and Galaxy Digital Funds have applied to launch bitcoin ETFs in the United States. Crypto ETFs have been launched this year in Canada and Europe.