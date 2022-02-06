Bitcoin mimics stocks rally, hits two-week high

Washington: Bitcoin hit its highest in two weeks on Saturday, extending the previous session's strong gains as cryptocurrencies basked in a recovery in risk appetite and a rally in stock markets.

The world's largest cryptocurrency hit $41,983, taking gains from Thursday's lows to nearly 16 per cent, and marking a 27 per cent rise from the year's low of $32,950.72 on January 24. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, scaled the $3,000 level for the first time since January 21.

Friday's 11 per cent-plus was the biggest single-day gain for bitcoin since mid-June, and the first major bounce after weeks of being roiled, along with technology and growth stocks, by fears of faster-than-expected Fed rate hikes to curb a surge in inflation, Reuters reported.

It came alongside a rally in US stocks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq ending the week with gains despite the heavy volatility from earnings,

including Amazon's robust growth and Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc's disappointing results.