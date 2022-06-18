Bitcoin drops below $20K as crypto selloff quickens
London: The price of bitcoin fell below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020 on Saturday, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.
Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, fell below the psychologically important threshold, dropping as much as 9 per cent to less than $19,000, according to CoinDesk.
The last time bitcoin was at this level was November 2020, when it was on its way up to its all-time high of nearly $69,000.
Bitcoin has now lost more than 70 percent of its value since reaching that peak.
Ethereum, another widely followed cryptocurrency that's been sliding in recent weeks, took a similar tumble on Saturday. It's the latest sign of turmoil in the cryptocurrency industry amid wider turbulence in financial markets.
