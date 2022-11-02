BIS observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas & Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

New Delhi: On the occasion of celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and Vigilance Awareness Week 2022, Ashwani Kumar Choubey, MoS, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Ministry of Environment and Forest & Climate Change addressed BIS through a video message on October 31, 2022 recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the unification of India.

After garlanding the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, DG BIS Pramod Kumar Tiwari administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge and Integrity Pledge to the employees of Bureau of Indian Standards. On the occasion Mamta Upadhyay Lal, Additional DG, Ashish Tripathi, Chief Vigilance Officer and other senior officers of BIS were also present.

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Walk/Run was organised from BIS Headquarters to Rajghat in which more than 300 BIS employees

participated.