BIS celebrates World Standards Day 2022

New Delhi: 'World Standards Day', which is celebrated to pay tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide for developing National and International Standard, was celebrated by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body on Friday.

The programme commenced with a video address by Piyush Goyal, Minister, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textile wherein he stressed that standards are the key pillar of growth and are the new patents in the present times and therefore, BIS should become a benchmark for quality control, quality assessment and quality assurance.

He further emphasized that BIS, as the National Standards Body should act as a facilitator for the industry by formulating Standards that support Zero defect, Zero effect and should emerge as a global player and pioneer in the field of standardization. He encouraged all concerned to pledge to make India a quality conscious nation and make Indian quality a matter of pride for every

Indian.

The inaugural function at the BIS headquarters was presided over by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution & Environment, Forest & Climate Change wherein he appreciated the efforts made by BIS to involve stakeholders from government, industry, standard developers, academia, consumer groups etc in framing the comprehensive strategy document on national standardization i.e. Standards National Action Plan (SNAP) 2022-27 which is an action plan identifying emerging areas of standardization that support Government's initiatives in the fields of Digital India, Smart Agriculture, Smart cities etc.

He expressed hope that SNAP 2022-27 would have a forced multiplier effect on the national growth.