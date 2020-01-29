Birla Corp Q3 net rises 200% to Rs 81 crore
Kolkata: M P Birla Group flagship company Birla Corporation on Wednesday reported a 200-per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended December.
The company's revenue during the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,735 crore, registering a growth of 10.65 per cent over the topline in the corresponding period a year ago.
EBIDTA rose to Rs 315 crore during the three months ended December as against Rs 218 crore in October-December last year, Birla Corporation said in a statement. The company said although cement prices remained weak in key markets, it was able to increase market share in West Bengal and Bihar.
"During the December quarter, green shoots were visible in the infrastructure sector with growing demand," the statement said. Birla Corporation said it would focus on cost optimisation and wider market penetration.
On the jute vertical, the company said it sees a "big opportunity" in ramping up sales of value-added consumer products.
