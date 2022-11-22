Binod Kumar appointed as Executive Director of Punjab National Bank

New Delhi: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Binod Kumar as the Executive Director of Punjab National Bank with effect from Monday for a period of three years. Binod Kumar, a Graduate in science from Ranchi University and holds Post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance from NIBM, Financial Risk Manager from GARP (USA) and a Certified Associate Member of Indian Institute of Bankers. He started his banking journey in PNB as Management Trainee in the year 1994 and has served the bank for last 28 years. He has rich and diversified banking experience of over 28 years, ranging from Branch and Administrative Office to Risk Management, Credit etc.

