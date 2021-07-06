BHEL supplies medical O2 plant in record time

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm BHEL has supplied medical oxygen plant in record time to SLG Hospitals - Hyderabad.

In response to the critical situation arising out of shortage of medical oxygen in the second half of April, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has once again risen to the occasion by venturing into the manufacturing of medical oxygen plants, a BHEL statement said.

BHEL's first medical oxygen plant developed and manufactured, using CSIR-IIP technology, was formally handed over to SLG Hospitals Hyderabad in a record time of less than 35 days from receipt of order.

It had signed an agreement with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP) on May 3, 2021, for the transfer of technology for medical oxygen plants of 500 LPM and higher using pressure vacuum swing adsorption (PVSA) technology. The agreement entails the development and deployment of 500 LPM medical oxygen plants and design upscaling to 1,000 LPM and more. Work for the development of a prototype was initiated on a war footing in three of BHEL's biggest manufacturing units (Hyderabad, Bhopal and Haridwar).