BHEL shows capabilities for developing self-reliance in manufacturing sector

New Delhi: Towards developing self-reliance in manufacturing, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI), Government of India organised an online workshop 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Collaboration in Manufacturing'. This first of its kind event, saw a cross-section of Indian manufacturing organisations coming together to dwell upon the next steps for increased cooperation in indigenous manufacturing. The workshop aimed at fostering better utilisation of assets across industries to find solutions by collaborative R&D for development of technologies behind imports.

Chaired by Arun Goel, Secretary (HI), the workshop was attended by more than 120 participants, comprising senior DHI officers, heads and senior executives of CPSEs, Indian private sector companies and multinational companies engaged in manufacturing, as well as senior representatives of trade associations. India's leading engineering and manufacturing enterprise, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) made a presentation outlining its capabilities during the workshop.

Highlighting the need for rapid growth in domestic manufacturing envisioned in the Government of India's target of 25% contribution from manufacturing sector to GDP by 2025, Secretary (HI) said that the workshop was an initiative for kick-starting regular interaction and collaboration between various Indian organisations to achieve an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Indigenous capabilities available for design, R&D, prototyping, manufacturing and testing in many of the CPSEs can be made available to all stakeholders for seamless co-operation between the public and private sectors for which technology platforms were also being developed, he said.

Chairman and Managing Director, BHEL, Dr. Nalin Shinghal, outlined the R&D, engineering, manufacturing and testing capabilities of BHEL and invited companies to associate with BHEL for achieving this important national mission. Participants from non-power sector companies, as also customers dependent on imported components/ subassemblies/ assemblies, who are looking forward to indigenising their supply chains, evinced keen interest in working with BHEL. CMD BHEL stressed on the need to identify specific technologies and aggregate demand to achieve scale.