BHEL commissions renovated 60 MW unit

New Delhi: State-run engineering firm BHEL on Friday said it has commissioned the first renovated 60 MW unit of NHPC's 180 MW Baira Siul hydro project in Himachal Pradesh.

Baira Siul is the first hydro station of state-run hydro power giant NHPC to have been taken up for comprehensive Renovation & Modernisation (R&M).

"BHEL has successfully renovated and modernised one unit of the 3x60 MW Baira Siul Hydro Power in Himachal Pradesh," a BHEL statement said.

BHEL had won the order for R&M of three units of the hydro power station located in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh amidst stiff competitive bidding.

The R&M of the other two units is under various stages of execution.

BHEL's scope in the project comprises design, manufacture, supply, replacement and commissioning of critical parts of turbines and auxiliaries, governors, generators and control and monitoring.

The R&M of the project will result in restoration of output capacity and improvement in efficiency, in addition to leading to better plant availability and life extension of equipment.

BHEL is also the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of these hydro units.

The company is currently executing hydroelectric projects of more than 6,000 MW, which includes 2,910 MW of projects within the country and 3,224 MW abroad.

In addition, BHEL is also carrying out comprehensive R&M of more than 699 MW hydro projects across the country.