BHEL commissions first lignite-based 500 MW thermal Unit
New Delhi: State-run BHEL on Tuesday said it has commissioned the first lignite-based 500 MW thermal unit of Neyveli New Thermal Power Project in Tamil Nadu.
"This is the country's first lignite-fired 500 MW power plant. Also, it is the highest rating pulverised lignite-fired thermal unit commissioned in the country so far," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Located in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, the project is owned by NLC India Ltd (NLCIL).
The second unit of the project is also in an advanced stage of commissioning, the filing added.
The order for boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) package for lignite-based thermal plant at Neyveli was placed on BHEL by NLC India.
BHEL's scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, testing and commissioning along with associated
civil works of boiler, turbine and generator and associated auxiliaries along with electricals.
The key equipment for the project has been manufactured by BHEL at its Haridwar, Trichy, Hyderabad, Ranipet, Bhopal and Bengaluru works, the filing said.
