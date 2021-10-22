BHEL commissions 3rd renovated unit at Baira Siul Hydel project

New Delhi: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully completed R&M (Renovation & Modernization) and commissioned the third and final unit of the 3x60 MW Baira Siul Hydro Power Station located in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. The first and second units of the station have already been renovated and commissioned in Dec., 2019 and Oct., 2020 respectively. BHEL had won the order for R&M of the three units of Baira Siul Hydro Power Station amidst stiff competitive bidding.

Set up in 1981, Baira Siul is the first hydro station of NHPC Limited and also the first to be taken up for comprehensive Renovation & Modernisation (R&M). The R&M of the project will result in restoration of output capacity and improvement in efficiency, besides leading to better plant availability and life extension of equipment. Significantly, the capacity of each unit has been maintained at the rated output of 60 MW, even at the reduced head of 238.1 metres, as compared to the originally designed rated head of 260 metres.

Notably, BHEL is also the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the hydro units which have been successfully operating for over 35 years, before being taken up for comprehensive R&M.

BHEL's scope in the project comprised design, manufacture, supply, replacement and commissioning of critical parts of Turbines & auxiliaries, Governors, Generators and Control & Monitoring. The equipment has been supplied from BHEL's manufacturing units at Bhopal, Bengaluru and Jhansi, while the on-site installation activities were carried out by the company's Power Sector - Northern Region division, Noida.

BHEL is already established as a leader in India's Hydro Segment with over 5 decades of experience. Globally, BHEL has a portfolio of over 500 hydroelectric sets, with a cumulative capacity of more than

31,000 MW.