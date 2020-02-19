BHEL bags battery energy storage system order
New Delhi: The Energy Resource Institute (TERI) on Wednesday said state-run engineering firm BHEL has won the bid for installation and maintenance of battery energy storage systems (BESS) worth Rs 2.51 crore.
"BHEL emerged as best supplier of battery and associated equipment in a tender recently floated by TERI for installation and maintenance of battery energy storage systems (BESS)," a TERI statement said.
According to the statement, BHEL has offered 410 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of cumulative battery capacity for a total cost of Rs 2.51 crore, including six years of comprehensive warranty and maintenance.
There are very limited tenders of BESS in India so far and the responses to this tender have been received from reputed companies such as Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra Susten, Hero Solar, Honeywell Automation, Amara Raja, Okaya Power etc, it said.
