BHEL appoints Renuka Gera as Director Industrial Systems

New Delhi: State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Renuka Gera as its Director (Industrial Systems & Products) from December 1, 2020.



After her appointment on the Board of BHEL, Renuka Gera, 57, has assumed charge as Director (Industrial Systems & Products), a company statement said. She has replaced S Balakrishnan, who ceased to be the Director on the Board of BHEL on attaining the age of superannuation on November 30, 2020, according to the statement.