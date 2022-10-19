Bharatgas consumers to get upto 100% cashback on payments made via MobiKwik on LPG refills booking

Gurugram/Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has partnered with MobiKwik, the second largest mobile wallet in India, for digital payment of refilling LPG cylinders through the MobiKwik app.

During the festival season, booking of LPG cylinder through MobiKwik, will give Bharatgas customers upto 100 per cent cashback. This offer is valid till December 31, 2022. Bharatgas offers several digital payment solutions to its customers and partnering with MobiKwik gives another option to its nationwide customer base.

"Adding to the festivities for Bharatgas customers, we have launched this country-wide partnership with MobiKwik. We are confident that a lot of our customers will benefit from this offer," said Mona Srivastava, Dy. General Manager, Digital Payments, BPCL.

To avail the cashback, Bharatgas customers can either book their cylinder refills from the MobiKwik mobile application or by calling the designated booking phone number 771-801-2345, where they will receive an SMS with a link to pay via the MobiKwik mobile application, once the booking is made.

Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian oil marketing company and has more than 8 crore nationwide LPG consumer base.

"Currently, more than 40 per cent Bharatgas customers pay digitally. The partnership with MobiKwik adds one more digital payment option to large our large customer base", Nikhil Singh, CGM Sales & LPG Marketing Strategy, HQ, BPCL, added.

"Our mission at MobiKwik is to digitise how India pays, saves and invests. And this tie-up with Bharatgas from BPCL is a big step in our journey, given their penetration and scale across the country and the recurring nature of gas purchases. Hoping to make this festive season sweeter for all Bharat gas customers with this small endeavour," said Chandan Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO of Consumer Payments, MobiKwik.

With 127 million registered users, MobiKwik is the largest digital credit player and the second-largest mobile wallet in India. The company commenced operations as a mobile wallet to make digital payments convenient for Indians.