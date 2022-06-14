Bharat Gaurav Train begins its maiden service
New Delhi: The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi started its journey on Tuesday in the presence of Gautam Srinivas, DRM, Salem Division, R Senthil Kumar, Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Services, Southern Railway,
Hari Krishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Salem Division, various Senior officials of the South Star Rail Project, Officials of Southern Railway and Salem Division.
With this, Southern Railway becomes the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first Registered service provider under the 'Bharat Gaurav" Scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi. On the maiden roundtrip service 1,100 passengers boarded from Coimbatore to Shirdi on Tuesday.
Coimbatore North – Sainagar Shirdi – Coimbatore North Bharat Gaurav Trains The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi.
