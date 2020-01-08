Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secy (MNRE), assumes additional charge of IREDA CMD
New Delhi: Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has assumed additional charge of CMD, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on 6th January 2020. Yadav is an IA&AS Officer from 1992 batch. He is presently working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. He has done his B. Tech & M. Tech from IIT, Delhi and
Executive MBA from ISB, Hyderabad.
