Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secy (MNRE), assumes additional charge of IREDA CMD

New Delhi: Bhanu Pratap Yadav, Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) has assumed additional charge of CMD, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) on 6th January 2020. Yadav is an IA&AS Officer from 1992 batch. He is presently working as Joint Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. He has done his B. Tech & M. Tech from IIT, Delhi and

Executive MBA from ISB, Hyderabad.

