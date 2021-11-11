Bhadrachalam added as new destination in IRCTC's 'Sri Ramayan Yatra' Tourist Train

New Delhi: On the demand of the public IRCTC has added Bhadrachalam in the tour itinerary of Shri Ramayan Yatra departed on 7 November, 2021 from Delhi Safderjung Railway Station on 17 days journey.

Visit of Sita Ramchandra Swami temple and Anjaneya Swami temple is the main attractions for Tourist in Bhadrachalam located in Khammam district of State of Telangana. This town is also known as Ayodhya of South.

Tourist visit is arranged by IRCTC without any additional charge from the Tourist.

IRCTC has now decided to add one more place to visit, in "Shri Ramayana Yatra" tour by Deluxe AC Tourist train currently on run ie Bhadrachalam town in Telangana state. Also Known as Ayodhya of South, this area is believe to be the place used by Lord Rama for his stay during the period of exile. The famous Sita Ramchandra Swami temple and Anjaneya Swami temple are the major attraction of this temple town. This train departed from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station with a grand welcome of Tourists on 7 November, 2021 covering the visit of all prominent places associated with life of Lord Shri Rama. The unique initiative of operating Deluxe AC Tourist Train on Ramayana circuit with the name "Sri Ramayana Yatra" being conducted by IRCTC Ltd, as got overwhelming response of the public and the first tour departed on 7 November, 2021 with full occupancy. Looking at the continuous demand, the IRCTC has decided to run this tour again on 12 December, 2021 with similar price and duration. First halt of this train is Ayodhya where tourist will visit Shri Ram Janmbhumi temple and Hanuman temple and additionally Bharat Mandir at Nandigram.

After Ayodhya, next destination will be Sitamarhi in Bihar and visit of Sita Ji's birth place and Ram-janki Temple in Janakpur (Nepal) will be covered by road. Post Sitamarhi, train will move to Varanasi, and tourist will visit temples at Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur and Chitrakoot by road. Night stay will be provided at Varanasi, Prayag and Chitrakoot. Further, next halt of the train will be Nasik wherein Visit of Trayambakeshwar temple and Panchvati will be covered. Next destination after Nasik will be Hampi which is the ancient Krishkindha city.

Here the temple of Shri Hanuman birth place and other heritage and religious sites will be covered. Rameshwaram will be the last destination of this train tour after which train will return to Delhi on 17th Day of its Journey.